Ehsaas emergency cash payments date extended till Sep 15

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar on Sunday announced the extension in the deadline for receiving the payments under Ehsaas Emergency Cash till September 15.

Taking to Twitter, Sania Nishtar said the relatives of the deceased and the beneficiaries facing bio-metric verification issues will be able to receive their due payments up to 15 days after the closing date (September 15)

احساس ایمرجنسی کیش(ضروری اعلان)

مستحقین کی سہولت کیلیئے ایمرجنسی کیش کی وصولی کی آخری تاریخ میں15ستمبر تک توسیع کردی گئی ہےتاہم وفات پاجانےوالےاہل افرادکےلواحقین اوربائیومیٹرک تصدیق کےمسائل کاسامناکرنےوالےمستحقین پروگرام کی ادائیگیاں ختم ہونے کے15دن بعدتک اپنی رقم وصول کرسکیں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/gkn32W9ZbY — Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) August 30, 2020

Earlier, the closing date for the payments was August 31 which has now been extended up to mid of September.

It is pertinent to mention here that over Rs 145.29 billion had been distributed among more than 12 million families across the country under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program.

Out of the total amount, Rs2.42 billion had been distributed among 198,000 families Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs7.43 billion among 611,000 families in Balochistan, Rs1.5 billion among 86,000 families in GB, Rs25.59 among 2.1 million families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs63.88 billion among 5.27 million families in Punjab and Rs44.13 billion among 3.65 million families in Sindh.

