Over 30 million people apply for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday said that govt has received over 30.5 million SMS on 8171 for financial assistance of Rs12,000 cash grant under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

The special assistant in a Tweet said that 30.5 million people have applied for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, adding that other deserving families can also apply for the programme by sending SMS on 8171.

آج صبح تک ہمیں 3 کروڑ 45 لاکھ 26 ہزار1سو پچاس افراد پروگرام میں شامل ہونے کیلیے ایس ایم ایس بھیج چکے ہیں۔ احساس ایمرجنسی کیش پروگرام میں شامل ہونے کیلیئے ابھی8171 پر شناختی کارڈ نمبر ایس ایم ایس کیجیئے۔@Ehsaas_Pk #EhsaasEmergencyCash pic.twitter.com/pMenajvyzj — Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) April 6, 2020

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, she said that the payment process under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme will start from Wednesday.

Sania Nishtar said the federal government is providing cash assistance of 12,000 rupees to over 12 million deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program in the wake of coronavirus.

She said existing Kafalat beneficiaries, who are getting regular cash transfer of 2000 rupees per month, would be given additional one thousand rupees and hence, they would get a tranche of 12,000 rupees covering four months.

The deserving families would get this cash assistance after biometric verification through over 18,065 sale points or retail shops of Habib Bank Limited and Bank Al-Falah across Pakistan.

