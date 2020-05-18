ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday formally launched Ehsaas Emergency Cash program for the jobless workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar briefed the Prime Minister.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the government will contribute Rs4 for every rupee donated to the fund. Over Rs3 billion have so far been collected in the Corona Relief Fund.

Around 3.4 million of applications of jobless workers have been received through Ehsaas Labour Portal, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

On May 2, PM Khan inaugurated the Ehsaas Labor Portal, which enables Covid-19 affectees who lost their livelihood and jobs to seek Ehsaas Emergency Cash aid from the government.

He had also announced that the donations he was receiving in the PM Covid-19 Fund would be used to give Ehsaas Emergency Cash to deserving job-loss affected people. The Ehsaas Emergency Cash of Rs12,000 would be given to these individuals.

The process of cash disbursal to deserving people will commence on May 18. The prime minister will be present at an Ehsaas camp where the first batch will receive Ehsaas Emergency Cash.

The premier said that he is personally monitoring the relief fund regulations. Its details will be revealed after the audit.

