Govt to launch Ehsaas Kifalat program next month

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said the government will launch the Ehsaas Kifalat Program from the 20th of next month to eradicate poverty from the country.

Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, he said that the government initiating Ehsaas Kifalat programme in which Rs192 billion would be spent on the welfare of poor people.

He said that under the scheme, orphan, widows and poor people would be provided special assistance.

In a statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar said that the Kifalat programme of Ehsaas initiative will be launched in 15 districts within few weeks to empower the poor segments of society.

Dr Sania Nishtar earlier on December 28, had announced to increase the quarterly cash grant for 4.3million beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kifalat Programme of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) from Rs5,000 to Rs 5,500.

She said BISP has now 4.27 million active beneficiaries after delisting 0.82 million undeserving beneficiaries. She said that the increased stipend will be given only to the deserving beneficiaries.

