Ehsaas Program aims to benefit deserving people: Dr Sania

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar has said that Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division of Ehsaas program has adopted a comprehensive set of policy parameters aiming at promoting efficiency, transparency and accountability for results.

“We have to ensure that the funds allocated to poverty alleviation are reaching the communities that need them most, and strong governance is fundamental to ensuring that,” she said in a statement.

Earlier, speaking at a dialogue with the visiting President of World Economic Forum Borge Brende in Islamabad, she said the programme is aimed at countering elitist hegemony, promoting financial inclusion and supporting the economic empowerment of women.

The World Economic Forum President, in his address, said that the huge presence of youth in the population spells extensive potential for renewable energy and massive scope for skill building.

Pakistan has a great opportunity for economic growth, he added.

Earlier, In a policy statement on Ehsaas programme, Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 8 said that Ehsaas’ poverty reduction strategy was articulated in four pillars and it currently embodied 115 policy actions, which may be expanded as the process of consultations on the program, further widened.

In a tweet, he said his priority poverty reduction programme with its four focus areas and 115 policy actions will reduce inequality, invest in people, and uplift lagging districts.

According to a statement issued from his office, PM Imran reiterated his determination that Ehsaas was about the creation of a welfare state.

