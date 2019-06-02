Ehsaas program developed under principles of state of Madinah: Nishtar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Welfare Sania Nishtar on Sunday said that Ehsaas program has been developed while keeping in view the principles of state of Madinah, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad today, she said Ehsaas program is important to bring the marginalized areas into the mainstream.

She said this program is meant to support widows, homeless people and poor students.

She said in next budget the allocation for social protection will be doubled. She said survey continues across the country for recipients of Ehsaas program.

She said integrated reforms are being introduced in Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and a new payment mechanism will be introduced by October this year.

Nishtar also said that a crackdown has been launched against the people involved in sending fake BISP messages.

She said poor women will be given mobile phones and bank accounts as part of increasing financial literacy.

She said Tahaffuz is the precision safety net of the government of Pakistan, aimed at people who suffer unexpected financial problems in life due to any natural disaster, disease or a litigation.

This program will extend help to eligible persons within 48 hours, Nishtar said.

In this program handicapped people will be provided wheel chairs and other equipment for their help, she said. Poor and old-age people will be brought in the fold of this program of social security.

BISP chief said that scores of workers welfare policies are part of the Ehsaas program.

Comments

comments