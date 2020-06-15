ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday announced that Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on July 31 in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The minister announced this in a tweet from his Twitter handle, here today.

As per calender of @MinistryofST Eid-Al-Adha shall be celebrated on Fiday,31st July 2020. On 21st July ZeAlHaj moon shall be visible over Karachi and it’s peripheral areas, “Ruet”App may also be used to ascertain exact location of the moon. #Eid — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 15, 2020

Zilhaj moon can be sighted in Karachi and it’s peripheral areas on July 21, the minister further said in tweet.

Eid-ul-Adha, also called Eid-e-Qurban or Baqar Eid, falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic lunar calendar, and lasts for three days.

In the international (Gregorian) calendar, the dates vary from year to year shifting approximately 11 days earlier each year.

