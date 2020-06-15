Web Analytics
Fawad Chaudhry announces Eid-ul-Adha date

Video

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday announced that Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on July 31 in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The minister announced this in a tweet from his Twitter handle, here today.

Zilhaj moon can be sighted in Karachi and it’s peripheral areas on July 21, the minister further said in tweet.

Eid-ul-Adha, also called Eid-e-Qurban or Baqar Eid, falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic lunar calendar, and lasts for three days.

In the international (Gregorian) calendar, the dates vary from year to year shifting approximately 11 days earlier each year.

