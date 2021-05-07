No Eid holidays for ECP staff in Sindh as vote recount in NA-249 continues

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that the vote recount on the NA-249 by-poll will continue during Eid, cancelling Eid holidays of the provincial staff, ARY NEWS reported.

The ECP has decided that its provincial offices with necessary staff will remain open as vote recount will continue on the Eid days.

The election commission has issued a notification to abolish Eid holidays in the Sindh offices as offices of the returning officer and district returning officer will remain open.

The recounting of votes in the National Assembly (NA) constituency NA-249 by-election continued on the second consecutive day today (Friday) despite boycott by all the political parties except Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

As per details, the votes polled at 12 polling stations have been recounted today so far. Until now the recounting of 72 polling stations in NA-249 Karachi has been completed by the staff.

Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had boycotted the vote recount, over non-provision of Form 45 and 46.

Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had accepted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail’s plea seeking vote recount in Karachi’s NA-249.

Meanwhile, the PTI had demanded the authorities to hold re-elections in the constituency while the PML-N had filed a petition.

