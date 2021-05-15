Eid Style File: A bright and beautiful affair!

Eid style has always been a reflection of the times, and if this year’s celeb ensembles are anything to go by, it is safe to say that bright hope is shining through despite everything going on in the world.

While Eid remained solemn this year as well with the third wave threatening to dismantle healthcare systems around us and the disturbing situation in Palestine, many opted for darker or jewel-toned shades for their Eid wardrobe; perhaps a way to channel some positivity in such trying times.

Here is a round-up of some of our favorite bright and beautiful Eid looks!

Hania Aamir

Aamir stunned in a gorgeous magenta-hued Hussain Rehar dress complete with eccentric butterfly detailing – quite the ode to the social butterfly that is Aamir herself! The starlet kept her makeup look minimal with a pop of color on her lips and oversized baalian in her ears to tie the look together.

Mawra Hocane

If there’s one celeb who stepped away from pastels and truly embraced jewel tones this Eid, it is Hocane! The Mai Bushra star opted for a teal-sapphire-colored look with a maroon dupatta, and let her hair down with jhumkas to compliment the attire.

For the second day, Hocane again chose a bright pink Elan look that we can’t get enough of!

Ayeza Khan

While Khan may have chosen to tone it down as festivities progressed, her look on the first day of Eid did quite the number. A barbie-pink chunri print is something only Khan could’ve pulled off, especially in Karachi’s heat, and her Ansab Jahangir look really cemented that belief of ours.

Maya Ali

Only a handful can rock a lehnga kurti as well as Ali, and we reckon she knows this well! Her teal Faiza Saqlain ensemble with gold detailing on the neckline and sleeves, paired with chaand baalis and a flowing mane made for quite the look.

Iqra Aziz

Mommy-to-be Aziz also chose a Faiza Saqlain number in a gorgeous blue – she even captioned her post with the lyrics, “Neele Neele Ambar Par. Chaand Jab Chaaye,” and we couldn’t agree more on how she glows like a moon in it!

Mansha Pasha

Pasha opted for a fiery look in shades of orange this Eid with a bespoke Souchaj number in burnt orange and yellow. The gorgeous embroidery on the daaman brought just one thing to mind: this girl is on fire!

