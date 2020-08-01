Eidul Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

ISLAMABAD: Eidul Azha is being celebrated today (Saturday) across the country with religious fervor to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid congregations are being held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

In the federal capital, the main Eid congregation will be held at the Faisal Mosque. Ulema would deliver Khutbah highlighting significance of the day and philosophy of great sacrifice.

After offering Eid prayers, the faithful will sacrifice animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The federal and provincial governments have chalked out elaborate security plans.

The government has advised the faithful to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for containing the COVID-19 while perform the ritual of sacrificing animals. While offering Eid prayers, they should keep distance, and avoid hugging and instead extend only greetings.

