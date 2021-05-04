Web Analytics
Eidul Fitr holidays announced for UAE private sector

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has announced Eidul Fitr holidays in the country from 29th of Ramazan to 3rd of Shawwal.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced a paid holiday for the private sector starting from 29th of Ramazan until 3rd of Shawwal on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

Earlier, the authorities confirmed that public sector employees will get days off in celebration of Eid, starting from 29th of Ramadan to 3rd of Shawwal.

While the exact dates are subject to moon-sighting, the 29th of Ramadan corresponds to Tuesday. This would mean a long weekend for employees of the UAE public sector. The 3rd day of Shawwal is expected to be on Saturday, May 15.

