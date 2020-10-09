Eight die, 661 more coronavirus cases emerge in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As many as 661 more people tested positive for the deadly coronavirus across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the national tally of infections to 317,595.

According to the latest update shared by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC), eight people died from Covid-19-related complications during this period, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,552.

Some 33, 898 tests were conducted across the country during the previous 24 hours. There are 8,335 active cases as more than 302,708 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan.

493 of the Covid-19 patients under treatment in hospitals are in critical condition, the NCOC said.

Since the pandemic outbreak began, Sindh has reported 139,571 infections, Punjab 100,330, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,219, Balochistan 15,480, Islamabad 17,122, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,980 and Gilgit Baltistan 3,893.

A total of 3,795,287 tests have been conducted so far.

