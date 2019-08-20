Eight injured as more protests erupt in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: More protests erupted in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Tuesday as people defying curfew and other restrictions took to the streets in Srinagar and other parts of the territory to protest against the revoking of the special status of IoK by the Indian government.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), groups of youth came out of their houses in Srinagar and elsewhere and staged anti-India protests. Indian troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells injuring scores of protesters.

At least eight people with pellet injuries were admitted to hospitals in Srinagar. An official confirmed that at least two dozen stone-pelting incidents took place in different areas of the Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, curfew and other restrictions continued for the 16th consecutive day, today, in the Kashmir valley and five districts of Jammu region aggravating the plight of the besieged population. All TV channels, landline and cellular phones and internet services are snapped cutting the links of Kashmir with the rest of the world since Narendra Modi government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on 5th August.

The Indian government’s desperate bid to reopen nearly 200 primary schools in selected areas to show manufactured normalcy met with fiasco as parents refused to risk the lives of their children.

Almost all Kashmiri political leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and three former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti continue to remain under house arrest or in jails.

