Eight of a family killed in road crash in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: At least eight persons of the same family were killed when a van, they were traveling in, collided with a truck at the Sahianwala Interchange near Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the dreadful incident, a van carrying members of the same family met a collision with a truck at the Sahianwala Interchange, killing eight persons including three women and two children and wounding one more on the spot.

Getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured a nearby medical facility.

Earlier on June 3, at least 13 people had been killed and seven others sustained injuries when a passenger van had collided with a truck in Ali Khel area near Qila Saifullah in Balochistan.

The ill-fated van was going to Zohb from Quetta when it met an accident with a truck in Ali Khel area near Qila Saifullah, killing at least 13 people and injuring seven others.

Read more: Seven of a family killed in road accident near Lasbela

“Five members of a family are also included in the deceased in the dreadful accident”, the local police had said.

Following the road crash, the rescue teams had reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Qila Saifullah.

Comments

comments