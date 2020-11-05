Eight students injured in school bus-truck collision in Lahore

LAHORE: A teacher among nine students were injured after a bus in which they were traveling collided with a speedy dumper truck in Lahore on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the speedy dumper truck rammed into the private school van on the Raiwind Road early in the morning.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital.

“Three of the injured students are in critical condition,” said a rescue official.

Earlier on October 24, at least five people had been killed and several others sustained injuries when a dumper collided with a passenger van at Gharibwal village of Jhelum district.

According to rescue officials, the incident had occurred when a speedy dumper collided with a passenger van, resulting in the death of eight people, whereas five other people were injured.

The ill-fated van had been carrying cement factory workers. Rescue officials, after being informed, had rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and sought a report from the administration.

