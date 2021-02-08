Elderly man apologises to police, returns stolen handcuffs after 60 years

LOS ANGELES: A 74-year-old man has written a heartfelt letter of apology to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) besides returning a pair of handcuffs which he had stolen more than 60 years ago.

The elderly man reportedly from Vista in San Diego County has returned a pair of stolen handcuffs, $100 and an apology letter through a package to LAPD’s West Valley Station to teach his grandchildren that it is never too late to make amends.

The photos of the interesting package were posted on social media by the police department which grabs the attention of netizens.

There is a story behind why the man decided to return the handcuff to police after stealing it.

According to ABC7, more than 60 years ago when the man was a teen, he was at a Bob’s Big Boy restaurant when he witnessed a scuffle involving an LAPD officer.

He ended up with the officer’s handcuffs after they flew off and slid toward him. He picked them up, took them home and held on to them for all this time.

“I have felt a little guilty each time I saw the handcuffs over the years, but did nothing about it,” the man wrote in the letter.

Recently, his grandsons – ages 6 and 9 – visited him and were playing with plastic handcuffs. That’s when the grandfather showed him the handcuffs he had and shared the story of how he got them.

“They were aghast and asked me why I stole the handcuffs from a policeman. I, of course, had no good explanation and I told them it was the wrong thing to do and I wasn’t proud of it and then I danced around the subject,” the letter says.

An envelope arrived at LAPD West Valley station. Inside a letter of apology, a $100 donation & a pair of handcuffs. This was no ordinary letter. It was a life lesson over 60 years in the making, from a grandfather to his grandkids—that it’s never too late to do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/BVzYXb9qzL — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 4, 2021

“The note is addressed to you, but is partly intended for my grandsons,” the grandfather wrote.

He later sent it back to the LAPD along with the donation and an apology letter after feeling guilty. The letter was posted on social media by the police department, saying that it’s never too late to do the right thing.

The letter ends with one more apology: “I am sincerely sorry.”

