Election commission unveils assets of Sindh lawmakers

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday released details of the assets of the members of Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah owns two vehicles worth Rs14.2 million, Rs160 million bank balance, while his spouse own over one kilo gold jewelry.

Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, PTI’s Firdaus Shamim Naqvi owns Rs168.4 million value assets, according to the details released by the election commission.

PPP leader and sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur have assets over Rs380 million. She didn’t mention any assets in the overseas.

She also own around one kilogram of gold jewelry, election commission said.

Fatima Talpur and Ayesha Talpur, two daughters of Faryal Talpur, own assets worth Rs33.1 million and Rs140 million respectively.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has declared Rs64 mln assets with the ECP, while provincial minister Saeed Ghani Rs20 million worth assets, the election commission said.

Former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah has declared Rs20 million assets, according to the ECP.

Former provincial minister Sharjeel Memon has declared assets having more than Rs. 370 mln value. He also declared three kilograms of gold, ECP said.

Sindh minister Syeda Shehla Raza has declared assets worth Rs18 million.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement MPA Kunwar Naveed Jameel have assets worth 52.3 million, while his party colleague and former leader of opposition in Sindh Khawaja Izhar have assets worth 11.7 mln, according to the election commission.

Sarwat Fatima has declared assets worth Rs1,20,000.

Haleem Adil Shaikh, a PTI MPA from Sindh has declared assets worth 19.3 mln, while his party colleague Khurram Sherzaman has declared over 50 million rupees assets with the election commission.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), this is a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017, under which the members of the Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies are required to submit yearly statements of assets and liabilities including spouse and dependent children with the election commission.

Comments

comments