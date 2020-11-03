ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday set a three-month deadline for the imposition of electoral reforms in the country, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The deadline was set by the PM after getting a briefing from the Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Azam Swati about election reforms in the meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) in Islamabad, today, the well-informed sources said.

The prime minister also directed to hold Senate elections via open ballot. “We are not afraid of the results, but electoral reforms are need of the country”, PM Khan was quoted as saying.

PM Khan also stated that it is the first time in the country’s history that an incumbent government is striving to hold fair and free elections in the country.

Read more: Shehbaz rejects Speaker’s invitation for electoral reforms session

The premier said that he introduced the trend of impartial empires in the cricket matches as earlier the matches were being fixed, he added.

It may be noted that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in the month of September had convened a meeting of parliamentary leaders to seek recommendations from the political leadership over the electoral reforms.

Comments

comments