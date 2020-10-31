38 electric buses to reach Islamabad by December: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, said on Saturday that the federal capital will be the first city to have environment-friendly electric transport with 38 electric buses by December this year.

The PTI minister in a statement said under the new MoU, the German company will invest in three phases; installations of its manufacturing plants, bus operations and technology transfer to Pakistan. He hoped that the project will attract 3 to 5 billion US dollars of foreign investment.

He said the introduction of electric vehicular technology will expedite work on the government’s policy to check environmental pollution.

On Oct 26, Fawad Chaudhry had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working over a plan to convert public transport into electric vehicles in metropolitan cities of Pakistan.

The science and technology minister said that after introducing an electric vehicle charging station in Islamabad, the govt had decided to install EV charging stations on motorways across the country.

“The project of installing EV charging stations on motorways would be completed in the next six months”, said Chaudhry after the signing ceremony of a strategic alliance agreement between govt and German company.

It is pertinent to mention here that vehicles in Pakistan to be shifted on electric power as the country approved its first-ever Electric Vehicle (EV) policy in June.

