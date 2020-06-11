Web Analytics
Pakistan’s first ever Electric Vehicle policy approved: Fawad Chaudhry

electric vehicle policy

ISLAMABAD: Vehicles in Pakistan to be shifted on electric power, as the country has approved its first ever Electric Vehicle (EV), said Federal Minister for Science Technology Fawad Chaudhry, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking with ARY News, the minister said Pakistan will soon be included in the list of countries, which are running vehicles on electricity.

The motorcycles and vehicles would be shifted on electric power, while EV Manufacturing Units would also be established in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry said there would be only one per cent duty on the establishment of EV’s Manufacturing Units in Pakistan. “Ministry of Science and Technolgoy is working to policy to shift vehicles on battery in future.”

Read more: ECC approves supplementary grants, electric vehicle policy  

The policy was passed by the ECC, yesterday, which was jointly proposed by the Ministry of Industries & Production, Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Climate Change.

The policy deals with the two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles and is aimed at lowering tariffs and taxes.

A policy for four-wheeler vehicles would be approved in the next meeting.

