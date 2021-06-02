Electricity prices lowered for April 2021, announces NEPRA

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday lowered electricity prices for the month of April 2021 under fuel adjustment charges, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement in this regard was made by Chairman NEPRA, who said that the electricity prices were lowered by Rs0.44 per unit for the month of April under fuel adjustment charges.

“A decline of Rs0.87 per unit was recommended for the month of April 2021, however, after deduction of dues amounting to Rs0.43 per unit, the decline in price stands at Rs0.44 per unit,” the chairman said.

He said that an advantage of Rs4.40 billion has been conveyed to the masses through lowering the electricity charges.

On May 22, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has requested National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to lower electricity prices for the month of April 2021 by Rs0.84 per unit.

Read More: NEPRA approves reduction in fuel adjustment charges for May 2021

The NEPRA was requested by the CPPA to lower electricity prices in terms of fuel adjustment charges.

The CPPA said that the electricity was produced in the month of April at Rs5.76 per unit as compared to an earlier projection of Rs6.60 per unit. The power regulatory will decide on the matter on June 02.

