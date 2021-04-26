Father, children die of electrocution in Lahore while trying to save each other

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, two children and their father died of electrocution in Lahore’s Ravi Road while trying to save each other, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to police, eight-year-old Gohar became the first victim after he was electrocuted while trying to take off clothes from an iron rod.

“11-year-old Faiza, his sister, then tried to save Gohar, however, she also got electrocuted,” the police said adding that the father of the victims also tried to rescue both the children and got electrocuted.

The bodies of the children and father were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of electrocution have mostly been reported in the country from Karachi, where court orders and NEPRA have directed the authority responsible for supplying electricity to compensate the victims.

In one such case recently, a session court in Karachi has directed the K-Electric to pay an Rs15 million fine in an electrocution case that involves a 12-year-old child who was electrocuted in Karachi during 2013.

On 26 November 2013, 12-year-old Safeer got electrocuted in an incident that also involves the death of a man identified as Arif.

While giving its verdict, the court ordered that the negligence of the sole power supplier in the city has been proved in the case as besides providing the power it was also responsible to repair the electric wires. “The K-Electric should pay a fine of Rs15 million to the aggrieved party,” it said.

