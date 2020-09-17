KARACHI: In yet another incident of electrocution, a man lost his life after suffering an electric shock in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the man was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live wire hanging on the road. The man succumbed immediately to the electrocution from the high-voltage electric channel.

After being informed, rescue officials shifted his body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. However, when the locals went to police to register a complaint against the sole power provider of the metropolis, on the negligence on their part, police hampered the first information report (FIR) and refused to file the complaint.

Read: Court grants interim bail to K-electric official in electrocution death case

Earlier in a similar case, the District Court (South) granted pre-arrest bail to KE distribution head Amir Zia in a case regarding death of a youth by electrocution.

The FIR of the death of 19-year-old Faizan, who was electrocuted in recent rainfall in Karachi, was registered at Defence police station.

The chief executive officer and other senior officials of the power utility were booked after the youth lost his life due to electrocution in Defence area.

The district and sessions court granted pre-arrest bail to K-Electric’s distribution head Amir Zia today for Rs 200,000 bail money.

Comments

comments