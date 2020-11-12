Elephant steals bananas from truck, video goes viral  

In a daylight robbery, a cheeky elephant blocked a highway and stole a bunch of bananas from a truck in Kataragama, Sri Lanka.

In a 43-second clip, a truck driver can be seen stopping his vehicle after spotting an elephant in the middle of the road.

Daylight robbery on a highway. A forward. pic.twitter.com/QqGfa90gF5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 11, 2020

As the vehicle stopped, the elephant walks towards the truck and puts his trunk inside the window to steal some eatables. The terrified driver and another person hurriedly provided the animal a bunch of bananas.

As the elephant secured its favorite fruit, it pulled its trunk out of the vehicle and the driver drove away his vehicle from the scene.

Commenting on the incident, a forest officer said that people should not feed wild animals near forest areas as they become habitual of new taste and they started coming to roads and near humans. He said that it could be dangerous for people.

Comments

comments