Uzbek deputy prime minister meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ

RAWALPINDI: Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Elyor Ganiev paid a visit to Pakistan Army headquarters, General Headquarters (GHQ), on Monday where he met the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in its latest statement that Uzbek deputy premier Elyor Ganiev held meeting with the Army Chief General Bajwa at GHQ today.

Both high-ups exchanged views on matters of mutual interests, regional security and bilateral links between the two countries.

General Bajwa said that Uzbekistan is an ally country of Pakistan and enhancement in bilateral relations will assist betterment of peace and stability situation of the region. He added that the cooperation between Islamabad and Tashkent will also empower economic stability.

Read More: Uzbekistan’s deputy prime minister arrives in Islamabad

During the meeting, Uzbek deputy premier praised the role of Pakistani military troops in the elimination of terrorism. He said, “Pakistan military troops played a vital role in uprooting terrorism and its efforts for the establishment of peace in the region are appreciable.”

Prior to the GHQ meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Uzbekistan’s deputy prime minister Elyor Ganiev discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance at the PM office.

The Deputy PM of Uzbekistan who is here with a contingent of ministers and diplomats also met Pakistani officials led by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at Foreign Office (FO).

The two sides underscored the need for greater communication network to realize trade potential between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek deputy prime minister arrived here this morning on a two-day official visit. He is scheduled to meet other federal ministers and advisers including Railways, Planning, National Food Security and Research, Health, Commerce and Board of Investment.

