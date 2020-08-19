Embassy thanks PM Imran for supporting ‘Palestine cause’

ISLAMABAD: The Palestine embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday expressed its gratitude and appreciation for Prime Minister Imran Khan over supporting ‘Palestine cause’, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the embassy welcomed PM Imran’s recent remarks about the Palestine issue and Pakistan’s firm support for their just cause.

“Palestinians consider Pakistan as our second homeland and Pakistanis as our dearest brothers, who always supported Palestine on every forum of the world,” read the statement.

The embassy thanked the prime minister for such a strong response and also appreciated all the political parties, media and civil society for expressing solidarity with Palestine.

“We are hopeful that this support will be with us until we get an independent State of Palestine with Jerusalem Al-Quds as its capital,” read the statement.

Earlier on August 18, PM Imran had said that Pakistan will never recognize Israel until independence of Palestine

In an interview with a local news channel, PM Imran Khan had said, “Our stance is very clear from day one. Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said Pakistan can never accept Israel until the people of Palestine get rights and state.”

He had maintained, “Recognizing Israel is equivalent to give up Pakistan’s stance on occupied Kashmir and this we cannot do.”

