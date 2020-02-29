Fan petition calls for Emilia Clarke to replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

A new petition has been launched by fans against American actor Amber Heard regarding her reappraising Mera’s role in Aquaman 2.

Following the actress physically abusing former husband Johnny Dep, outraged fans want her to be punished.

The petition calls for Amber Heard to be replaced with Emilia Clarke for the Aquaman sequel.

More than 370,000 people have signed the petition on Change.org which aims to get 500,000 signatures atleast.

Earlier, there were reports that Warner Bros company was considering to remove Amber from the Aquaman franchise due to the bad press surrounding the actress and the huge number of fans turning against her.

Aquaman 2 is set for a 2022 release.

Hollywood star, Johnny Depp, denied physical abuse allegations and launched a defamation case against his former wife in 2019 after she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse in her Washington Post piece.

Later, Heard confessed to physical abuse in leaked audio recording. Following this, social media erupted in a flurry, demanding #JusticeforJohnnyDepp.

