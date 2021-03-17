Emilia Clarke rallies support for Syrian peace campaign
Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke, on Tuesday, rallied support for the Action for Sama initiative that calls to end the targeting of healthcare facilities in Syria.
The 34-year-old star shared a picture of herself with a painting with the caption, “It has been 10 years since the Syrian people took a stand for freedom and dignity.”
Tagging the London-based Syrian filmmaker Waad al-Kateab, Clarke shared that she had watched her story in a documentary. “I have seen the film FOR SAMA and I stand with Waad, her family, and the millions of Syrians fighting for peace and dignity.”
For Sama, directed and produced by al-Kateab, chronicles five years of her life during the Aleppo uprising. She falls in love, gets married, and gives birth to Sama through its length.
Clarke issued a call for action on her post, attaching a link to al-Kateab’s campaign website, Action for Sama, and wrote, “Head to actionforsama.com to show your support too #WeDareToDream.”
al-Kateab’s campaign website reads how her film has “the potential to engage millions of people with the true story of civilians and of a peaceful revolution crushed with force.”
“I want to spread awareness of the suffering of those living under bombardment and support the heroism of Syrian civil society.”