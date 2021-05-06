First look at ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 is finally here!

Emily is in Paris once again and the paparazzi can’t get enough of her already!

Season two of the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris started filming earlier this week in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France, and pictures of star Lily Collins on set are already doing rounds on the internet, reported Elle.

The paparazzi managed to snap photos of Emily’s first three outfits for the season, and much to the elation of the show’s fans, it seems like season one’s wardrobe aesthetic is set to follow into the second installment!

As Elle aptly notes, “These outfits, with their layering and general print-on-print, all-the-colors aesthetic, give off the same polarizing “Is it too much?” vibes as Emily’s first season wardrobe…which means they’re perfect for season 2!”

Have a look at two of Lily’s, aka Emily’s, first looks from the upcoming season!

Collin’s first look screams season one fashion and we can’t see one reason why this won’t fit into the show’s second season. Personally, we don’t think anybody but Emily could pull this look off and that’s what works!

This busy, print-on-print number is a bit too much even by Emily’s standards, but we’re guessing that she’s even gutsier with her outfit choices in season two and we are here for it!

Are you as excited as we are for Emily in Paris’ second season? Because we can barely wait to indulge in the show that is our certified guilty pleasure!

