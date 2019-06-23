Emir of Qatar leaves for home after completion of Pakistan tour

ISLAMABAD: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left for his homeland after the conclusion of his two-day official visit of Pakistan on Sunday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistan Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari accompanied the Qatari emir to the Nur Khan Airbase to see him off.

He was given a detailed briefing on JF-17 Thunder fighter jets before his departure at the airbase.

The Emir of Qatar had arrived in Islamabad on Saturday evening on a two-day visit along with a high level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials.

Earlier today, the visiting dignitary was conferred upon Pakistan’s highest civil award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, at an impressive ceremony at the President House.

Accompanied by a high level delegation, the Qatari emir arrived at the President House where President Arif Alvi welcomed him.

A delegation-level meeting was held between President Alvi and the Emir of Qatar.

The president later conferred Nishan-e-Haider on the visiting dignitary at an investiture ceremony which was attended by members of Qatari delegation, federal ministers, MNAs, and high civilian and military officials.

