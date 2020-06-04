Emirates announces to commence outbound flights from Pakistan

The Dubai-based airline Emirates announced to operate 14 outbound flights from three major cities of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The flight operation of Emirates will be commenced from June 8 – 2020 including a daily flight from Karachi, five in a week from Lahore and two in a week from Islamabad to Dubai.

According to the schedule as per announcement, one aircraft will take flight from Karachi on a daily basis, whereas, a flight will be operated in Islamabad on every Thursday and Saturday.

From Lahore, Emirates flights will be operated on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday Friday and Sunday.

The statement also read that only those passengers will be allowed to travel through Emirates who meet the requirement of UAE regulations.

The airline has also announced to provide cargo services for United Arab Emirates (UAE) citizens willing to fly from Pakistan, however, the flights will not be used to transport passengers while arriving in Pakistan except cargo.

Emirates’ spokesperson said that the company will use modern Boeing aircraft for the flight operations to Pakistan.

Comments

comments