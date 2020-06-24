Emirates suspends its flight operations from Pakistan

KARACHI: Emirates Air has announced that it has temporarily suspended its flight operations from Pakistan, from June 24 (today), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the airline said in a press statement on Tuesday night: “We regret to temporarily suspend passenger services from Pakistan, from 24 June 04:00 AM, until early next week.”

“In the meantime, Emirates will continue to operate repatriation flights into Pakistan as per the announced schedule, and continue to operate cargo services that support the trade and movement of goods between Pakistan, UAE and our global network,” the airline said in its statement.

“We remain in contact with the relevant authorities on requirements to resume services for travelers, and look forward to operating our flights again soon. Affected customers will be contacted directly by our service team. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

The flight operations from Pakistan will remain suspended till July 04 and the airline will reconsider restoration of the operations afterwards, sources said.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan had allowed the Emirates airline to operate 12 flights from the country in a week.

