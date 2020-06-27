Emma Watson hopes to make a difference with her new job

Prominent English actress, model and activist Emma Watson has opened up about her new job.

The Harry Potter star hopes to be “helpful in making a difference” towards sustainable future for the fashion industry.

The activist has joined the board of directors at Gucci owner Kering as a chair of the board’s sustainability committee. She has long had an interest in eco-friendly fashion.

At the 2016 Met Gala, she wore a Calvin Klein dress made from recycled plastic bottles. Watson also went for only eco-friendly choices during her Beauty and the Beast press tour in 2017.

In an interview with Vogue, she revealed she will be doing fewer red carpets and more conference meetings now.

The 30-year-old actor added “During this pandemic, like many of us, I have had time to reflect on the work I want to be involved with and what is meaningful to me moving forward.

“Having been so public in making films and being so active on social platforms in my activism, I am curious to embrace a role where I work to amplify voices, to continue to learn from those with different experiences, and to ensure a broader range of perspectives are being considered.”

“Behind the scenes now, I hope I can be helpful in making a difference,” Watson further said.

She shared that it feels like an exciting time to have this opportunity as we are living in an unprecedented time where we can reinvent and reconfigure what we do.

