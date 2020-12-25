Web Analytics
Employee fights and chases robbery suspect at fast-food chain

A CCTV footage was released by the local police department which showed an employee at a branch of a fast-food chain chased a suspected robber after engaging into a fight with him in Pennsylvania.

The incident took place at a Subway branch on Adams Street in Rochester on December 21 where one of the employees fought and chased a suspected robber.

The employee was seen jumping over the counter to chase the robbery suspect after he tried to flee from the Subway branch. Police said that the suspect had already fled in an unknown direction by the time they arrived at the scene.

Rochester Borough Police Department released the footage to show the suspect which they described as a white male dressed in a dark hoody and brown jacket in order to seek the help of the public to try and identify the man.

