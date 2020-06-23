Employees’ action committee condemns bifurcation of CAA  

KARACHI: Expressing serious concerns over bifurcation of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) into two separate divisions, the employees’ joint action committee on Tuesday announced to file petitions against the orders in the courts, ARY News reported.

The joint action committee, comprising representatives of various worker unions, held an emergency meeting in Karachi today to evolve a comprehensive strategy against the delinking process.

The meeting unanimously passed a resolution against the orders and decided to hold country-wide protests to fulfill their demands.

The action committee strongly opposed the decision to split the CAA and sell it to a private company. The meeting also decided to approach the political leadership of the country against the plan.

Read More: Authorities start delinking process of Civil Aviation Authority

Earlier on March 3, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had announced that the authorities had commenced delinking process of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) into two separate divisions.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan had said one division of the institution will act as an authority regulatory and second will perform its task as a commercial authority. Separate director generals will be appointed for both divisions under the aviation authority, he had added.

