Encroached graveyards: SHC issues notices to concerned authorities

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday issued notices to concerned authorities on a petition seeking removal of encroachments from graveyards’ lands in Karachi, ARY News reported.

A petition to the high court pleaded that the government had allotted land for new graveyards in Karachi but influential people have encroached the land and built structures over these plots of land.

According to the petition a ban has been imposed on burials in Sakhi Hassan, Paposh Nagar, Tariq Road and some other graveyards, while pieces of land for graves being sold at Punjab Colony, Gizri, Korangi, Landhi and Malir graveyards in the city.

Selling land for graves is the violation of the constitution as it is the responsibility of the state to provide land for graves, petitioner argued.

Petitioner sought the court’s order for restoration of the changed status of the plots of land, which were allotted for cemeteries and construction of boundaries around these plots.

The petition also sought the court for an order to concerned authorities for an immediate report over the matter.

According to media reports most of the cemeteries have been encroached by different elements and private parties, land grabbers and other elements.

Moreover, grave diggers have built houses in these graveyards and a number of them are being controlled by drug peddlers.

No action has been taken by the city authorities against graveyards’ staff demolishing old graves for fresh burials on higher rates.

Self-proclaimed administrators and land grabbers are involved in occupying land and plotting under china-cutting, according to some city officials.

