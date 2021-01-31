Encroachments cleared from forest land near Pano Aqil: DFO

SUKKUR: Provincial forest department has launched an anti-encroachment operation with assistance from Rangers and removed illegal occupation of state land near Pano Aqil from influential persons, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The forest department officials cleared a large swathe of state land, which was illegally encroached by the influential people of the area, divisional forest officer (DFO) Iftikhar Arain said.

Forrest officials have to take assistance from the Rangers to get the state lands free from the illegal possession, DFO said.

“It was difficult for the department officials to enter in the area, but the rangers made it possible for the forest officials,” he further said.

The officials also destroyed the wheat and other crops illegally cultivated with tractors at the encroached land, the DFO stated.

The anti-encroachment operation will be continued to get all forest lands free from illegal possession, he said.

The forest department will submit its report over the encroached forest lands to the court on February 16, he added.

