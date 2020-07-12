Energy Ministry refutes K-Electric claims about short fuel supply

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ministry of Energy has refuted the K-Electric claims of non-supply of enough fuel from the federal authorities, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A spokesman of the energy ministry said that K-Electric has itself confessed receiving supply of 290 MMCFD gas from the government.

Connecting the issue of fuel supply with power load shedding is denying the actual situation, the statement said.

The KE failed to made required investment in its electricity distribution system. “Setting aside fuel supply the KE system was even not able to lift the electricity.

K-Electric faces 100 megawatt to 200 MG shortage of electricity in peak hours. It uses unannounced load shedding due to shortage in power generation, spokesman said.

The federal government has offered supply of 1000 megawatts to the power utility but it has to install 500 KV grid to lift this electricity, he said.

Chairman NEPRA in a hearing noted that he had not seen any work being done on improving the transmission system by KE and said that the regulator could request the federal government to enhance supply from the national grid but the KE system was not able to lift the electricity.

The Nepra chief made these remarks while presiding over the hearing on loadshedding by K-Electric in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention that K-Electric held the federal government responsible for the prolonged power outages in Karachi claiming that required oil and gas supply was not provided to the power utility that resulted in low power generation against demand of Karachi.

