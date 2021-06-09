Web Analytics
Energy shortfall reaches 1,500MW: ministry

Pakistan Energy Shortfall

ISLAMABAD: Energy shortfall in Pakistan has reached 1,500MW as the power ministry on Wednesday confirmed that 22,600 megawatt of electricity is being produced in the country while there is a demand of 24,100MW.

The spokesperson of the Power Division in his statement said that currently, Tarbela and Mangla powerhouses were generating 3,300MW less electricity, which would restore in few days.

 “The generation will be improved after betterment in water inflows.”

He said the total power demand of the country stood at 24,100 MW against power generation of 22,600MW. The energy shortfall was recorded as 1,500 MW, he said.

The ministry stated that load management is being carried out to ensure the safety of the system and also appealed to the users to use electricity carefully.

