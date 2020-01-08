US-Iran conflict: Envoys of China, Iran meet COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, ISPR said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, both leaders discussed regional security situation including US-Iran standoff.

Separately, Ambassador of China to Pakistan H.E Mr Yao Jing also met COAS Gen Bajwa and discussed regional security situation.

H.E Mr Yao Jing Ambassador of China to Pakistan and H.E Mr Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan separately called on COAS at GHQ. Regional security situation including US-Iran stand off was discussed. pic.twitter.com/ai1sYsrSmw — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 8, 2020

Earlier in the day, United States Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper telephoned Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss a recent escalation in the Middle East following the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter saying, COAS received a telephone call from US Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper and both leaders discussed the ongoing security situation in the Middle East.

“US doesn’t want to seek conflict, but will respond forcefully if necessary,” said ISPR as quoting US Defence secretary.

COAS received telephone call from US Secretary of Defence Mr Dr. Mark T. Esper. Both discussed ongoing security situation in the Middle East.The Secretary expressed that US doesn’t want to seek conflict, but will respond forcefully if necessary. (1/3). — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 8, 2020

Tensions have been escalating between US and Iran after Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force was killed on Friday in a US airstrike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Comments

comments