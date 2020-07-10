EOBI cardholders to get basic commodities on discounted rates

ISLAMABAD: The cardholders of Employees Old-Age Benefits Institutions (EOBI) will get basic commodities on discounted rates from the state-owned Utility Stores under an agreement signed today, ARY News reported.

An agreement has been signed between Utility Stores Corporation (USC) and Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) for providing basic commodities on discounted rates to the registered people.

After signing the agreement, Prime Minister’s Special Assitant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfiqar Bukhari and USC chairman Zulqarnain Khan conducted a press conference.

Zulqarnain Khan said that the chain of Utility Stores will provide the facility to EOBI cardholders across the country after issuing Sahulat Card to them. He added that the cardholders will get discounts on different commodities in the stores. Sahulat Cards will be distributed among the deserving people after verification from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), he said.

The USC chairman asked the citizens to register themselves on beneficiary helpline 5566.

SAPM Zulfiqar Bukhari said that the federal government increased the EOBI pensions up to Rs8,500 and the pensioners will further get relief of Rs1,000 from the USC’s Sahulat Cards.

The latest agreement was signed after the approval of the federal cabinet members during the last session where PM Imran Khan greenlighted an increase in EOBI pensions.

