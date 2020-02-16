EOBI introduces new facility for pensioners

ISLAMABAD: Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has made complete records of its pensioners online which would facilitate them to get access to complete information and funds, ARY News reported on Sunday.

After the completion of the digitisation of the records, all pensioners could get information regarding their pensions and other details after entering their EOBI registration or computerised national identity card (CNIC) number.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistan, Zulfiqar Bukhari, praised EOBI over facilitating the pensioners by introducing a new facility. He said the past government had destroyed national institutions through corruption, whereas, the present government is empowering the institutions including EOBI.

EOBI Pakistan urges citizens to contact us at https://t.co/I37uXGzi7m in reference to their outstanding pensions by checking their particulars via the “Individual Information” section.#EOBIPakistan #EnlighteningThePublic #CollectYourPensionsEasily pic.twitter.com/VKZxEzHzUD — Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) (@EOBIPakistan) February 16, 2020

Read: Govt starts leasing EOBI property to end financial crisis

In December last year, SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfiqar Bukhari, had announced an increase of Rs2000 in term of pensions for registered persons with Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

Zulfiqar Bukhari, while addressing an event, made the announcement for raising the pension money from Rs6500 to Rs8500 of EOBI pensioners.

The pensioners will get Rs8500 pension from next year, said Bukhari, adding that it would be hiked up to Rs15,000 after the completion of EOBI project next year.

The special assistant said that different cases are pending in courts regarding the 18 projects of EOBI. He detailed that the government is willing to use government buildings under the custody of different institutions.

Comments

comments