PM Khan directs EOBI to maximize provision of facilities to pensioners

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to ensure maximum facility provision to pensioners.



Chairing a briefing on EOBI, PM Imran Khan directed to table the pending matters between centre and provinces before the Council of Common Interests for early resolution.

Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Chairman EOBI Azhar Hameed and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

PM Imran Khan was briefed EOBI’s functionality and steps being taken to improve the workflow of the institute.

EOBI would soon hold countrywide ‘Pension Day’ to encourage the employees and beneficiaries.

PM was told about digitization and automation in the sector to reduce chances of corruption, delays and malpractice.

A plan for formation of a data bank for registered employees and a modern complaint management system was also shared with Imran Khan.

The EOBI also presented a proposal to the prime minister for construction of low-cost houses under EOBI and Pakistan Real Estate Investment and Management Company, under this plan, 5,500 houses would be built measuring three and five marlas.

Comments

comments