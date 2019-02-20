KARACHI: Turkish Consul General of Karachi Tolga Ucak on Tuesday said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Pakistan in March and announce fresh investment in the country, ARY News reported.

“Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit next month is set to coincide with the Pakistan Day,” Tolga Ucak said while speaking at an event in Karachi.

He said both the brotherly countries enjoyed strong relations and have always stepped forward together.

The consul-general said Ankara wanted to boost trade and defence cooperation with Pakistan.

He said Turkish officials were in touch with their Pakistani counterparts in order to be part of the projects pertaining to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Turkey favoured a balance trade with Pakistan, he added.

Read More: Pakistan, Turkey underscore need for resolution of Kashmir dispute

On the flip side, on the invitation extended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad is also expected to arrive in Islamabad for the Pakistan Day celebrations in March.

Erdogan last visited Pakistan on the invitation of his the then Pakistani counterpart President Mamnoon Hussain in 2016.

During his visit, he had said: “We want a peaceful and prompt resolution of Kashmir issue as per the will of its people and in line with the United Nations (UN) resolutions.”

“Turkey is monitoring the rising tension along the line of control (LoC) separating Pakistan and India and the loss of precious lives,” saying “such mounting hostility could not be ignored,” said the Turkish President.

Comments

comments