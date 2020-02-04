Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on February 13

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday announced that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Pakistan on February 13, ARY News reported.

Razak Dawood took to Twitter saying, H.E. Recep Tayab Erdogan, President of Turkey will be on an official visit to Pakistan from the 13-14 of February 2020.

He further said that Turk president will be accompanied by a delegation of Turkish businessmen. “Pakistani businessmen who are interested in B2B with the delegates are requested to contact TDAP,” he wrote in a Tweet.

The Turkish president during his visit will hold important meetings with the civil and military leadership of the country during his stay in Islamabad.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan was hopeful that Turkey would become a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The prime minister said this while talking to a Turkish television channel. He said that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accompanied by investors and business community members would visit the country next month.

“We are committed to improving ties between the two countries in all spheres,” he said.

Speaking over the issues faced by him after coming into power, Khan said that they faced current account deficit after assuming the power. “We had to take strict measures to stabilize the economy and finally we are able to come out of the crisis time,” he said.

He said that the country’s opposition was afraid of his success as it would prove a political death for them.

