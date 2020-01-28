Turkish President Erdogan likely to visit Pakistan next month

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to arrive in Pakistan on 13th of February, ARY News reported.

A senior diplomatic source told ARY News that Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Islamabad on a two-day official visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Turkish president will hold important meetings with the civil and military leadership of the country during his stay in Islamabad.

The official maintained that a rousing welcome will be accorded to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his arrival in the country.

Last year on October 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and exchanged views on the latest situation of the region.

PM Imran Khan had told President Erdogan that the Pakistani nation was eagerly waiting to warmly welcome him during his upcoming visit to Pakistan.

The premier assured Erdogan of Pakistan’s firm support to its ally Turkey. During his telephonic conversation, PM Khan had told Erdogan that Islamabad was fully aware of Ankara’s concerns over the matter of terrorism.

He had reiterated that Pakistan has rendered 70,000 sacrifices in war against terrorism, whereas, the country had also given shelter to three million refugees.

