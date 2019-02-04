Erstwhile CJP Nisar urges households to save water

LAHORE: Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has termed Pakistan’s water crisis as ‘detrimental’ and has urged households to start saving water, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, the erstwhile chief justice said the whole country was facing a water crisis and the incumbent government should relay the plans for making dams to the general public.

Nisar added that he experienced the water problem when he was in two provincial headquarters Karachi and Quetta. “During a hearing in Quetta, I found out that the level of water has fallen below 2000 meters. If we do not tackle this crisis then the people of Quetta will have to migrate.”

He also enlightened the participants that as chief justice of the Supreme Court, he ordered the creation of three dams for Punjab and two for Sindh. “Rawal dam provided water to Rawalpindi but now housing societies have been made around it and their wastage is being thrown in the fresh water reservoir.”

Taking a jibe at the past governments, Nisar said that other nations had reached the moon but we [Pakistan] have failed to even construct dams. “The prevailing water crisis has become a matter of life and death for us”, he said.

He informed the people that he also took the mineral water companies to task because they paid a very less amount for extracting water from the ground.

“Water is a blessing of nature and it sustains life, but Pakistan is facing an acute shortage of water”, he said.

Comments

comments