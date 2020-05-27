Ertugrul actor extends Eid greetings to Anoushey Ashraf

Popular Turkish series Dirilis:Ertugrul’s actor Engin Altan Duzyatan surprised Pakistani actor and model Anoushey Ashraf with an Eid greeting.

Turning to her Instagram, Ashraf shared she missed a FaceTime call from her Turkish friend Murat and Altan while the two were hanging out together.

She posted a video message from the duo wishing her Eid Mubarak.

She said its the best surprise and Eid gift ever. “When you MISS a facetime call with the handsome and Uber talented Ertugrul aka @enginaltandzytn because you’re meditating and your phones on silent😂 Next time indeed,” she wrote. The starlet went onto add that she has been watching the series and loving it so far. The actress thanked her friend and the Turkish actor for making her smile this sombre Eid.

