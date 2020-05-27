Ertugrul actor extends Eid greetings to Anoushey Ashraf
Popular Turkish series Dirilis:Ertugrul’s actor Engin Altan Duzyatan surprised Pakistani actor and model Anoushey Ashraf with an Eid greeting.
Turning to her Instagram, Ashraf shared she missed a FaceTime call from her Turkish friend Murat and Altan while the two were hanging out together.
She posted a video message from the duo wishing her Eid Mubarak.
Best surprise and Eid gift ever by my friend Murat! When you MISS a facetime call with the handsome and Uber talented Ertugrul aka @enginaltandzytn because you’re meditating and your phones on silent. 😂 Next time indeed, inshAllah. Been watching the series and loving it so far, good job you guys! ❤️❤️you guys made me smile this sombre Eid. Thank you @murattarman for being a star and the best human. Can’t wait to see you soon! Sending love and Eid greetings to Turkey 🇹🇷 #ertugrul #yay #happy ….. still wondering how i missed that call while you heroes were hanging out. 💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️ next FaceTime call from Hayme Hatun and Noyan! Hehe 😂