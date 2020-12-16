Man who hosted Ertuğrul’s Engin Altan wanted in 8 cases, backs out of deal

LAHORE: The man who hosted Dirilis Ertugrul star Engin Altan Düzyatan throughout his Lahore visit is a wanted criminal, with nearly 8 cases booked against him, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per reports, Mian Kashif Zameer, who was seen everywhere with the Turkish star during his first-ever visit to Pakistan, had struck a deal of one million dollars with Engin Altan but paid only half of it.

According to a criminal record of gold-laden Kashmir Zameer available with ARY News, four cases were registered against him in Lahore, two each in Toba Tek Singh and Sialkot.

These cases include serious offenses including fraud, betrayal of trust, car theft, and robbery.

Kashif Zameer is the managing director of the Chaudhry Group of Companies and invited the Ertugrul star to visit Pakistan.

Diriliş: Ertuğrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan during his visit had met with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister’s House Punjab.

During the meeting, the chief minister lauded the acting skills of Diriliş: Ertuğrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan. Punjab chief minister also presented Chief Minister House Shield and traditional gifts to the respected guest.

He had also visited the Badshahi Mosque and the Shrine of Allama Iqbal. Engin Altan on Dec 12 departed for Turkey.

