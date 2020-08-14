Ertugrul star Engin Altan Düzyatan wishes Pakistani fans on Independence Day
ISTANBUL: Turkish star Engin Altan Düzyatan who played lead Ertugrul in historic drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul (Ertugrul Ghazi) visited the Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul.
Pakistan’s consulate in Istanbul shared on Twitter photos and a short video clip of the Ertugrul actor in which he can be heard wishing Pakistani fans a very happy Independence Day.
“Thank you to @eadksk__for visiting our #Consulate General Today. You’re undoubtedly the most famous #Turkish Artist in #Pakistan right now and we wish you all the best in your future projects! #EyWallah,” tweeted the consulate general.
Thank you to @eadksk__ for visiting our #Consulate General Today. You’re undoubtedly the most famous #Turkish Artist in #Pakistan right now and we wish you all the best in your future projects! #EyWallah@BilalKhanPasha @SaleemNiazi_FSP @eadksk__ pic.twitter.com/LM4b0bC5xp
— Pakistan in Istanbul (@PakistaninIsta1) August 13, 2020
“Diriliş #Ertuğrul’ star @eadksk__wishing all #Pakistanis across the globe a very happy Independence day exclusively from our #Consulate General in Istanbul! Tesekur Ederim Engin Bey,” it further said, tweeting the video clip.
‘Diriliş #Ertuğrul’ star @eadksk__ wishing all #Pakistanis across the globe a very happy Independence day exclusively from our #Consulate General in Istanbul!
Tesekur Ederim Engin Bey!#EyVallah@eadksk__ pic.twitter.com/fce5pzZ5Bp
— Pakistan in Istanbul (@PakistaninIsta1) August 13, 2020