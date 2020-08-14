ISTANBUL: Turkish star Engin Altan Düzyatan who played lead Ertugrul in historic drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul (Ertugrul Ghazi) visited the Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul.

Pakistan’s consulate in Istanbul shared on Twitter photos and a short video clip of the Ertugrul actor in which he can be heard wishing Pakistani fans a very happy Independence Day.

“Thank you to @eadksk__for visiting our #Consulate General Today. You’re undoubtedly the most famous #Turkish Artist in #Pakistan right now and we wish you all the best in your future projects! #EyWallah,” tweeted the consulate general.

“Diriliş #Ertuğrul’ star @eadksk__wishing all #Pakistanis across the globe a very happy Independence day exclusively from our #Consulate General in Istanbul! Tesekur Ederim Engin Bey,” it further said, tweeting the video clip.

